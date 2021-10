EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Perry Township Fire Department is warning of a texting scam affecting the Tri-State. The scam number is said to send out a text impersonating the Perry Township Fire Department.

The text includes a link to a t-shirt bearing PTFD’s logo. The fire department states they did not authorize the t-shirt, and that it is fraudulent. If you receive this text, they ask you to report and block the sender.

Below is a screenshot of the text and the PTFD’s statement on the scam.