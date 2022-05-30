MACEO, Ky. (WEHT) – Traffic is flowing again on the Natcher Bridge after it was shut down overnight.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), the incident happened near Maceo. Law enforcement officials say on May 29, at 11 p.m., DCSO Deputies saw someone on the Natcher Bridge who had allegedly been making suicidal statements.

DCSO says it requested Spencer County Indiana Law Enforcement to close the bridge on the Indiana side while DCSO units closed the bridge on Kentucky’s side. DCSO says it also requested Daviess County Fire Department to launch their boat in the river. DCSO requested their crisis negotiator who responded to the scene and began attempting to negotiate with the subject.

Law enforcement officials say the person eventually jumped from the bridge. DCSO, Daviess County Fire Department, Yelvington Fire Department, AMR, and Spencer County Sheriffs Office responded to the scene. The person was flown from the area. That person’s condition has not been released.