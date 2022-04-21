EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the 400 block of East Franklin Street. The fire has been extinguished as firefighters continue to put out hot spots. The fire was first reported shortly after 9 p.m. and ambulances and police were also dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters confirm that one person has been injured by jumping out of the window on the second story to escape the fire. The person was immediately taken to the hospital for the fall.

An Eyewitness News crew on the scene says that the house is a two story building and the fire was coming out of the windows. Firefighters say that the fire started in the upstairs area of the house.

Officials say the Red Cross has been requested to the scene to the family that was in the house.

The investigation is underway. The story will be updated when more information is known.