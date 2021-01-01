Person killed in car fire just after midnight on New Year’s Day

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson authorities are investigating after a body is found in car that had caught on fire. The Henderson County Coroner says the body is burnt beyond recognition.

Authorities received a call just after midnight Friday about a car on fire a few miles off the Zion exit of the Audubon Parkway on Middle Delaware Road. Since this is a very rural area, authorities are not sure how long the vehicle was on fire or how it even ended up off the road.

Investigators have a tentative registration of the vehicle. The coroner’s office says an autopsy will likely be done on the body in Louisville on Saturday.

(This story was originally published on January 1, 2021)

