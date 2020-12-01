Person of interest in Evansville firefighter’s murder sentenced on weapons charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An Evansville man named as a person of interest in the murder of a firefighter has been sentenced to five years in prison in connection with a separate case.

Larry Ali Richmond pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number in federal court.

Richmond has now been sentenced to five years in prison. Richmond has been named a person of interest in the death of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr, a separate case.

Doerr was shot and killed in February 2019. Richmond was arrested a month later in connection to the gun charges he’ll now serve time in prison for.

No one has been charged for the murder of Doerr.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 1, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: