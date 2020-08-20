‘Person of Interest’ in Robert Doerr’s murder pleads guilty to federal charges

(WEHT) Larry Richmond, Sr. has pleaded guilty to several counts of weapons charges. Back in February, authorities announced Richmond was a ‘person of interest’ in the shooting death of Robert Doerr in 2019.

Eyewitness News’ archives show in 1996, at just 17 years old, Richmond, Sr. pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 70-year-old James Montgomery. Richmond was sentenced to 45 years in prison and five years’ probation, but he was released from prison in March of 2018.

Richmond will be sentenced on November 30, 2020.

If anyone has knowledge or information about this or any other crimes, please call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 20, 2020)

