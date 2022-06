RICHLAND CITY, Ind (WEHT) – Firefighters pulled a man from a grain bin in Richland City in Spencer County on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were on the scene for more than an hour, and crews were also at ground level removing grain. Officials say the man became trapped in the grain bin around 2:10 p.m. and he was pulled out just before 5 p.m.

An official said the man is not expected to have long-lasting injuries.

This is a developing story.