EPD: Woman stabbed twice during an assault in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A stabbing remains under investigation in Evansville.

Officers were sent to the 1600 block of Taylor Avenue on Saturday morning after a report of an assault.

Police say 32-year-old Brittany Kappos was stabbed twice, and her lung was punctured.

EPD says the suspect left the scene before they arrived.

No arrests have been made in this case.

We’ll update the story with new information when it becomes available.

(This story was originally published on June 14, 2020)

