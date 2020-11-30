Personnel treating bridges and overpasses throughout the district

Local
Posted: / Updated:

KYTC Department of Rural and Municipal Aid Officials will be at Madisonville City Hall on Tuesday morning at 9:30, to present a discretionary funding award. (Logo courtesy KYTC)

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) KYTC District 2 crews will be treating bridges, overpasses, and other problematic areas of the highway district. They will be using liquid brine at these locations to prevent snow and ice buildup on the pavement.

Highway District 2 includes Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenburg, Ohio, Union, and Webster Counties in our viewing area.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 30, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories