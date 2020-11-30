Personnel treating bridges and overpasses throughout the district

KYTC Department of Rural and Municipal Aid Officials will be at Madisonville City Hall on Tuesday morning at 9:30, to present a discretionary funding award. (Logo courtesy KYTC)

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) KYTC District 2 crews will be treating bridges, overpasses, and other problematic areas of the highway district. They will be using liquid brine at these locations to prevent snow and ice buildup on the pavement.

Highway District 2 includes Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenburg, Ohio, Union, and Webster Counties in our viewing area.

Forecasts anticipate Kentucky’s first accumulating snow of the season tomorrow. KYTC crews will continue to monitor conditions and respond as needed to keep motorists moving. Remember to slow down and drive with caution. #kywx #snowky pic.twitter.com/NUMhypuLcw — KYTC District 2 (@KYTCDistrict2) November 30, 2020

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 30, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: