Personnel treating bridges and overpasses throughout the district

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) KYTC District 2 crews will be treating bridges, overpasses, and other problematic areas of the highway district. They will be using liquid brine at these locations to prevent snow and ice buildup on the pavement.
Highway District 2 includes Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenburg, Ohio, Union, and Webster Counties in our viewing area.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on November 30, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS: