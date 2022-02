HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Pets will be able to breathe easier when the Henderson Fire Department is on the scene. The fire department recently received a donation of CPR kits for pets.

The Animal Hospital of Henderson donated the kits to the fire department. The department’s Engine 2’s crew received the kits which were then distributed to each of the four frontline fire engines.

More information can be found on the Henderson Fire Department Facebook page.