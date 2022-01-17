Pet Food Center and Eyewitness News help raise over $20K in pet supplies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Donations were flooding in to Pet Food Center on Evansville’s east side Monday morning. It was part of the “Stock the Shelter” event sponsored by Eyewitness News.

In total, over $20,000 in pet supplies were delivered to Pet Food Center during the event. Those donations came from all over the Tri-State, including pet food, collars and toys.

“Food, toys, treats, blankets, even sanitizers and cleaning supplies for the shelters, anything that a small animal, a cat, a dog would need, they are ready to go now,” said Leigh Dowdy, Chief Operation Officer of Pet Food Center.

The donations filled an entire box truck full of pet food to send to PC Pound Puppies in Posey County and the Vanderburgh Humane Society. All other contributed pet supplies will be donated as well.