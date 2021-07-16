Pet Food Center collects over 6,000 pet-related items during donation drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Pet Food Center says they collected more than 6,088 pet-related items during its “4th of July Donation Drive” to benefit local animal shelters.

Each Pet Food Center location selected an animal shelter for its contribution. PFC team members explained to customers at checkout what their purchase donation would do and where it would go.

The Pet Food Center has six locations in three states: three stores in Evansville, one store in Newburgh, one store in Clarksville, Tennessee and one store in Paducah, Kentucky. The Pet Food Center says they plan to expand into new markets in the future.