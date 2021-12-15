Pet Food Center accepting donations for Western Kentucky humane societies

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Pet Food Center is to accept donations at Indiana locations for the humane societies of Western Kentucky.

In the aftermath of Friday’s tornado outbreak in Western Kentucky and throughout the Midwest, Pet Food Center is setting up donation carts at each of its five locations in Indiana & Tennessee for Western Kentucky humane societies sheltering lost and displaced dogs and cats.

Pet food is not a necessity at this time. However, crates of all sizes, leashes and collars, bowls, and blankets are in desperate demand. Each store has a display area located at the registers for donations. The donation truck will leave Saturday morning. In addition, Pet Food Center will be accepting cleaning supplies, paper towels, baby food, diapers, household items, work gloves, duct tape, Rubbermaid-type storage bins, and similar items.