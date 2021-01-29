Passerby sees smoke coming from home, kicks in door and calls 911

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire directly across from Washington Middle School Friday morning. We’re told one person was taken to the hospital. Firefighters also saved a dog by giving him oxygen.

Two calls came in to 911 shortly before 7 a.m. One call was from an alarm company and the other was from a passerby who saw smoke coming from the home. We’re told that person kicked in the front door to try and rescue anybody who was in the home.

There was one person in the back of the house. Firefighters were able to rescue that person and send them to the hospital. A dog was also in the home. The dog was rescued and given oxygen.

Though the fire was contained mainly to the front of the home, we’re told the house sustained a lot of smoke. A cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(This story was originally published on January 29, 2021)