Pet parade held at Evansville assisted living facility

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Residents at the Wyndmoor of Evansville were treated to a pet parade Saturday morning.

People from across the community brought their pets, ranging from dogs and cats to ferrets, to participate in the parade. Staff at the facility say they wanted to find new ways for their residents to interact in the community.

So far, no COVID-19 cases or deaths have been reported at the facility.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 8, 2020)

