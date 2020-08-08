EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Residents at the Wyndmoor of Evansville were treated to a pet parade Saturday morning.
People from across the community brought their pets, ranging from dogs and cats to ferrets, to participate in the parade. Staff at the facility say they wanted to find new ways for their residents to interact in the community.
So far, no COVID-19 cases or deaths have been reported at the facility.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 8, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Pet parade held at Evansville assisted living facility
- COVID-19 death reported in Muhlenberg County
- EWSU temporarily changing disinfectant
- Newburgh butcher shop set to close
- Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit aids in four arrests overnight