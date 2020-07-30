Pet parade planned at Evansville long term care facility

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Wyndmoor of Evansville is inviting people to bring their pets to take part in a pet parade for their 44 residents.

Staff tells Eyewitness News that veterinarians are expected to participate and a variety of animals, including chinchillas and perhaps a monkey, could participate. Volunteers are asked to arrive by 10:00 a.m. before the parade starts around 10:30.

(This story was originally published on July 30, 2020)

