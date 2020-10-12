Pet wakes Evansville family during early morning fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Family members tell our Eyewitness News crew that their dog woke them up early Monday morning, alerting them that there was a fire in their garage.

Around 2:30, Evansville Fire crews responded to a call of a structure fire on Wedeking Avenue, not far from New Life Ministries Christian Church.

We’re told when crews arrived about ten minutes later, the detached garage behind the house was fully engulfed.

The fire was out by 3, and crews are currently checking for hot spots.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

(This story was originally published on October 12, 2020)

