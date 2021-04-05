PETA asks for investigation into Dubois Co. turkey processing plant

HUNTINGBURG, Ind (WEHT) – A national animal rights group is asking prosecutors to file charges against a Dubois County food processor.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is asking Dubois County prosecutor Anthony Quinn to file charges against Farbest foods and its workers. Farbest operates a turkey processing plant in Huntingburg.

PETA says 10 to 12 turkeys were intentionally stacked in crates and eventually suffocated.

Quinn has not returned a call to Eyewitness News.

Farbest president Tom Sager says a USDA report on the incident is accurate. He says the employee in question was discharged and other employees were retrained.

(This story was originally published on April 5, 2021)