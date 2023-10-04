HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – PETA officials have announced plans to place a “sky-high memorial” near the location where 100,000 chickens died from a fire at Cal-Maine Foods egg-laying facility in Bremen on Sunday.

In their release, PETA criticized the treatment of chickens at facilities owned by Cal-Maine and noted that a fire at another location killed 250,000 birds in 2020. PETA also claimed anyone who isn’t vegan was responsible for the deaths of the chickens.

“Each of these chickens was an individual who died in terror and pain, engulfed by smoke and flames,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA urges everyone to take a stand against Cal-Maine’s wretched history and prevent birds from being crammed into warehouses in the first place by going vegan.”

PETA officials also claimed becoming a vegan can reduce an individuals risk of cancer, heart disease, strokes, diabetes and obesity.