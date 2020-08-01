PETA issues statement after Wienermobile no-show

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman issued a statement after the Wienermobile reportedly canceled an appearance in Owensboro amid a planned protest from the animal rights group.

The event organizers did the right thing in keeping the Wienermobile from dispensing a revolting cancer-causing food made from pigs’ lips and anuses. PETA is relishing this victory and urging kind people to opt for delicious veggie dogs that will kick the Wienermobile out on its buns for good. Tracy Reiman

The Wienermobile visited Evansville earlier in the week and planned to make an appearance at the Sunset Cruisers Downtown Cruise-In in Owensboro. PETA announced plans to hold a protest featuring a costumed pig.

