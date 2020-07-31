OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — As the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile prepares for a stop in Owensboro, protesters are planning a demonstration.
PETA says animals are subject to cruel practices at slaughter houses and they want to urge people to stop eating meat.
The protest is set to start at 4 p.m. on West Third Street and will be led by a costumed pig.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on July 31, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
- More residents, staff at Pine Haven Health and Rehab test positive for COVID-19
- Company becomes victim of unemployment fraud
- Plea deal agreement reached in murder case
- PETA plans protest in front of Wienermobile
- Demand for help continues as enhanced federal unemployment benefits set to expire