PETA plans protest in front of Wienermobile

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — As the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile prepares for a stop in Owensboro, protesters are planning a demonstration.

PETA says animals are subject to cruel practices at slaughter houses and they want to urge people to stop eating meat.

The protest is set to start at 4 p.m. on West Third Street and will be led by a costumed pig.

(This story was originally published on July 31, 2020)

