HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Petersburg woman accused of abusing animals at her dog grooming business has been deemed a flight risk due to a criminal history in other states.

Court documents show Christy Aufdermorte, 44, has also used the alias “Carrie Russell” and has a warrant in Texas and criminal arrests in California. A motion for an enhanced bond also notes Aufdemorte admitted she had no long-standing ties to Petersburg.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more information about the nature of Aufdemorte’s charges in California.

Aufdermorte is accused of strangling dogs and beating them with clippers at “Doggie Styles Pet Grooming” after police say they heard reports of abuse from employees and dog owners. A probable cause affidavit says Aufdermorte admitted to using a “noose” to secure dogs to a bathing table, but denied statements from witnesses saying she ever “put a dog in jeopardy.”

The same probable cause affidavit said Aufdermorte claimed it was “disrespectful” for an officer to call her at 6 p.m. because she was already in bed. Officers say she also claimed there were “evil people” living in Petersburg who were trying to ruin her business and that she was a world-renowned dog groomer.

She is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Court documents from Aufdemorte’s arrest earlier this week can be read in the windows below: