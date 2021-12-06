Petersburg man becomes baseball Hall of Famer

PETERSBURG, Ind (WEHT) – There’s a lot of pride coming out of Pike County, specifically out of Petersburg.

The Baseball Writers of America’s Golden Days Era Committee voted Gil Hodges into Major League Baseball’s Hall of Fame. Hodges was a star player for the Brooklyn and LA Dodgers. He had a successful manager career, even having managed the 1969 Miracle Mets.

“Everybody knew he was a great guy and that he was such an outstanding first baseman and such a great slugger. You know in the 1950’s the only other National Leaguer that hit more home runs than him was his teammate Duke Snyder.” Randy Harris, the former mayor of Petersburg, stated. Hodges died in 1972 and will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame July 24.