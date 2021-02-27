Petersburg Polar Plunge raises more than $56K for Special Olympics

PIKE CO, Ind (WEHT) – The annual Polar Plunge event benefitting Special Olympics was held at Prides Creek Park in Petersburg Saturday morning. 130 people took the plunge, which took place in waves this year and with guidance from the health department.

As the organization’s signature fundraiser for over 20 years, the Polar Plunge directly benefits more than 18,000 Special Olympics athletes throughout Indiana and plays a vital role in ensuring that an ever-growing number of children and adults with intellectual disabilities continue to benefit from no-cost participation in life-changing sports, health, education, and leadership programs.

More than $56,000 was raised Saturday.

(This story was originally published on February 27, 2021)