PIKE CO, Ind (WEHT) – Authorities in Pike County say water service for the entire city of Petersburg is currently out due to a water main break in the area.

We’re told crews have found the break and are beginning the process of making repairs.

Because of this, Pike County schools will remain closed and students will utilize an e-learning day.

So far there has been no decision on a boil advisory for the area. We will bring you additional details as they become available.