Petersburg woman pleads guilty in murder case

(WEHT)- Ashley Robling pleaded guilty for her role in the death of Samuel Bethe.

Bethe’s body was found in a burning trailer near the community of Buckskin in March 2018. Investigators say he’d been shot and his home set on fire.

Robling and Justin Wilson were arrested days later in Missouri and extradited to Indiana. Robling is set to be sentenced July 23 while Wilson’s case is still pending.

(This story was originally published on June 25, 2020)

