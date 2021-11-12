Petition delivered to CenterPoint Energy

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A group of people delivered a petition to CenterPoint Energy on Friday saying they’re against a possible rate hike.

The petition started by Brittany Cox who says that CenterPoint has poor customer service and rates are already too high. The online petition has more than 1,000 signatures.

There was a rally planned, but it was canceled due to cold weather. Organizers still made sure to get the petition delivered to CenterPoint, but said they weren’t taken seriously.

CenterPoint has defended the rate hike.