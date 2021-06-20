Petition launched to save Panther Creek Park fire tower

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- 83 steps may be steep but according to some Daviess County residents like Zac Ferrell, the views at the top of the Panther Creek Park fire tower are unparalleled.

However, the fire tower has been closed to the public for over a month. At a Fiscal Court meeting Tuesday, Judge Executive Al Mattingly said the decision was made in the interest of public safety. Ferrell says graffiti was painted on top of the fire tower, which was painted last March. Ferrell adds the pictures were posted to Facebook shortly before the tower closed, leaving it and people who enjoy the tower “in limbo.”

Around the park, signs are posted to remind people about the closure. Ferrell says that’s an indicator of how popular the fire tower typically is for people at Panther Creek Park.

Most of all, though, Ferrell says he just wants the county to hold onto a piece of its history, calling the tower an amenity that should be preserved and taken care of.

No final decision on the tower has been made. Judge Executive Mattingly declined to comment on the tower.