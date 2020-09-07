Petition started against local magazine game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- An Evansville man is calling on a local magazine to change some of the content featuring mug shots of people arrested in Vanderburgh County.

For years, News4U magazine has included at least one page of mug shots, names, and charges. But in recent issues mug shot games have been added.

“I haven’t personally been victimized by this but the fact that so many other people have I felt like I needed to do something,” Nathan Stokes was first shown the local publication by a proud woman featured in the magazine. But flipping through the pages, he found something he was shocked to see.

“The wrong place to be posting that in a local business magazine,” Stokes says.

Booking photos from people in the Vanderburgh County Jail. Next to their face, a multiple-choice section for readers to decide what the person is charged with. The game is called “Guess Their Arrest!”

Stokes started a petition asking people to help him call for change, “the owner of news4u really need to take responsibility for this because this is wrong. This is destroying people’s lives. I know some people make bad decisions, it happens but everybody, I feel like, deserves a second chance.”

Some who have signed have left comments showing their support for Stokes and disapproval of this game.

“This mug shots go up before these people are even convicted,” Stokes explains.

Above the answers, there is a line regarding the potential innocence of those listed.

Stokes says he isn’t oblivious to the fact everyone has access to recent arrestees. But this format is not acceptable to him, “I know that is in public bookings but I feel like that’s a totally different thing. To have that on an actual official government website as opposed to a local business magazine.”

He also says he’d be willing to help brainstorm to replace the mug shots with something more positive.

We reached out to Brian Bennett, NEWS owner, we haven’t heard back.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 6, 2020)