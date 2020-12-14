Petition started urging UE president to resign or be fired

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A change-dot-org petition has been created after University of Evansville President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz’s proposal to eliminate several departments and consolidate the four colleges into three.

As of noon on Monday, the petition, started by Jonathan Kitto, had received 3,356 signatures.

Former UE grad Nathan Elkins, who is now an associate professor of art history at Baylor University in Texas, also wrote a letter to the UE Board of Trustees and President Pietruszkiewicz. In it, he says:

I understand that some financial cuts need to be made at UE, but I ask you to allow faculty to

have a significant and influential role in the decision-making process. The faculty know the

programs and students the best and most successful universities are built around the model of

shared governance. As a faculty member at an institution with a healthy shared-governance

model, and as a two-term faculty senator and member of the faculty senate’s executive

committee, I know how imperative shared governance is. It is very clear to me that UE needs to

do much better with regard to shared governance with the faculty.

Faculty and staff at UE met Friday via a zoom meeting to discuss President Pietruszkiewicz’s plan, but faculty are not the only people upset and vowing to fight. The American Association of University Professors said the president’s approach to program change is a serious breach of the university’s shared governance structure and the faculty should have more say before any decision is final.

