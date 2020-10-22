EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A petition targeting USI has more than doubled in size in less than a week. The effort surrounds a student with Tourette’s Syndrome who was removed from in-person classes.
Freshman Seth Pressler said he was told he couldn’t take part in on campus classes, but the university is allowing him to continue his education online.
A Change.org petition supporting Pressler now has more than 29,000 signatures.
The university’s president released a statement saying they must always consider the safety and good of the whole university.
A protest was held October 15 on USI’s campus in support of Pressler.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on October 22, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Petition supporting USI student with Tourette’s now has more than 29,000 signatures
- People in Owensboro marching as part of a national day of protest
- Gov. Andy Beshear encourages Kentuckians to follow guidelines for a safe Halloween
- Joe’s Boo Cruise
- New COVID-19 restrictions causing controversy