Petition supporting USI student with Tourette’s now has more than 29,000 signatures

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A petition targeting USI has more than doubled in size in less than a week. The effort surrounds a student with Tourette’s Syndrome who was removed from in-person classes.

Freshman Seth Pressler said he was told he couldn’t take part in on campus classes, but the university is allowing him to continue his education online.

A Change.org petition supporting Pressler now has more than 29,000 signatures.

The university’s president released a statement saying they must always consider the safety and good of the whole university.

A protest was held October 15 on USI’s campus in support of Pressler.

(This story was originally published on October 22, 2020)

