Petition to save Dawson Springs beauty shop getting hundreds of signatures

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WEHT) A petition has been started in support of saving a Kentucky beauty shop in Dawson Springs.

Lindsey Morgan’s business Beauty Shop on the Square is right next to the crumbling building in the middle of a demolition debate. She says there is falling debris and it is only a matter of time before that building affects her business.

Mayor Chris Smiley was the deciding vote on whether or not to demolish the building after the city council vote ended in a tie. He voted not to demolish the building at this time.

The petition asks the mayor and city council to support Morgan’s business and approve the demolition of that building. It has over 300 signatures as of Sunday.

(This story was originally published on October 25, 2020)

