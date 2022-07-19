EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville fire crews had a busy morning responding to a house fire.

This was in the 300 block of Christ Road just off of Stringtown.

Crews were originally called about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They initially encountered fire on the back patio of the home and had it under control about 20 minutes later, but the flames had spread into the yard and to a garage.

Additional crews were called in at that point.

Officials say the house has extensive damage, including holes in walls where firefighters had to cut their way in to fight the flames.

The garage also suffered severe damage.

Two people were inside the home. They and their pets all got out safely.