TRI-STATE (WEHT) – The City of Evansville Animal Control Office is reminding all pet owners that rising temperatures and high humidity are a double blow for not only people, but their pets too.

Below are some tips from the organization to help keep your pet safe during extreme weather:

Never leave your animals alone in a parked vehicle. Temperatures in cars can increase rapidly and become lethal. Temperatures inside a vehicle rise quickly to dangerous levels, even with the windows cracked or open 1 to 2 inches. Your pet could succumb to heatstroke in a matter of minutes. If it’s 90 °F outside, the temperature inside a car can reach 128 °F in 40 minutes, which is the same amount of time as an average shopping trip.

Keep your pets indoors when temperatures are extreme and in the shade when they are outdoors. As the sun changes, be aware of what shade is still available.

Walk your pets early in the morning or later in the evening to avoid the hottest part of the day. If you are walking your pets, try to keep them in the grass or dirt. Hot pavement is just as sensitive for pets’ paws as it is for our bare feet. The pads on their feet can burn and cause them to overheat more quickly. Before walking, press your hand on the pavement. If you can’t hold it there for five seconds, it’s too hot for your pets! After the walk, check your pet’s paws for pain or redness and use cold water to ease the burn.

Give pets plenty of water to avoid dehydration. When you walk your pet or take your pet outside, carry water with you. Always try to have fresh, cool drinking water available for your pets, even if that means having multiple water bowls.

Animals with short noses, such as Bulldogs, Pugs, Boston Terriers and Persian cats, are especially vulnerable in the heat. Dogs and cats cool themselves by breathing through their mouths, but those with flat faces cannot cool as quickly and need extra attention.

If your pet is panting excessively, drooling, struggling to walk, is lethargic, or has bloody diarrhea or vomiting, know that these are potentially signs of overheating.

Windows in the home that are open should have screens. Pets can fall out of open, unsecured windows.

Be careful with dogs on asphalt in the heat. Not only are their paws sensitive but because their bodies are closer to the asphalt, they can overheat more easily.

As always, if you think your pet is in distress due to the heat, call your veterinarian as soon as possible.

If you are hot, your pet is too!

More information can be found here, here, or here.