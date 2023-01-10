NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A low-cost vaccination clinic drew dozens of pet owners to Newburgh Tuesday morning.

The Warrick Humane Society says fifty pets were seen by veterinarians in a three-hour period. We’re told several of the services included rabies shots, micro-chipping and flea treatments.

“They’re very appreciative that we’re doing this for them,” explains Executive Director Lindsey Hagedorn. “A lot of vet offices are so full that they’re not accepting new clients, so it makes it very hard to get your pets in, plus the cost savings is good for everybody.”

Organizers say the clinic offered an affordable alternative to regular vet pricing. The Warrick Humane Society plans to host these clinics once a month until the Summer.