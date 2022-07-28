PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a recent phone scam so you don’t fall victim. The sheriff’s office says they’ve received calls today saying someone identified themselves as Deputy McCoy. Here’s the catch — there is no Deputy McCoy.

Officials say no one by the name of Deputy McCoy is employed by the sheriff’s office. Deputies believe this con artist is telling people they need to pay a warrant or else they’ll be arrested.

Deputies say no one with the sheriff’s office will call and tell you that you have a warrant, they’ll just show up in person! Authorities urge you to not give this person any information.

