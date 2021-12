BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT) A photo of the old Bremen school has turned up among the debris from the tornado that struck earlier this month. A local resident found the photo and is eager to return it to its owner.

The photo shows a class from the old Bremen school, which burned down sometime in the 1930s.

If you are the owner of the photo or have any information that can help return the photo to its owner, please call Eyewitness News at (800) 879-8549.