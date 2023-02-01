HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An accident involving multiple vehicles shut down a section of US 231 S at the Ohio County and Butler County line.

Sheriff Adam Wright said they received reports of the accident just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Seven vehicles were involved in the accident, and the roadway was closed for a few hours. Sheriff Wright says four people were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Courtesy: Ohio County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Ohio County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Ohio County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Ohio County Sheriff’s Office

Officials say the accident was caused because the roadway was covered in ice. The sheriff’s office is asking drivers to use caution while road conditions remain hazardous.