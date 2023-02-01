HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An accident involving multiple vehicles shut down a section of US 231 S at the Ohio County and Butler County line.
Sheriff Adam Wright said they received reports of the accident just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Seven vehicles were involved in the accident, and the roadway was closed for a few hours. Sheriff Wright says four people were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials say the accident was caused because the roadway was covered in ice. The sheriff’s office is asking drivers to use caution while road conditions remain hazardous.