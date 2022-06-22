VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A drone camera captured images of an albino deer in Vanderburgh County earlier this week.

According to a post on Facebook from Ted’s Drone Service, a friend messaged Ted Rutherford to say they had an albino deer in their field. The post says that the buck was captured on camera just before sunset.

Although albino deer sightings have been reported in the Tri-State as recently as November, wildlife experts say the chances of an albino deer being born are about 1 in 20,000.