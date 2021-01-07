PHOTOS: EPD asking for your help identifying suspects in catalytic converter theft

Evansville Police are asking any local businesses that have experienced catalytic converter thefts to contact them.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police are asking for the public’s help after a catalytic converter is reported stolen from the car of a Walmart employee.

Police say it happened on December 18, 2020 at the west side Walmart. The employee said she drove to work that morning, and when she left after her shift, she noticed her catalytic converter was missing.

Suspects in catalytic converter theft at Evansville westside Walmart

Suspects in catalytic converter theft at Evansville westside Walmart

Suspect vehicle in catalytic converter theft at Evansville westside Walmart

Suspect vehicle in catalytic converter theft at Evansville westside Walmart

Walmart’s surveillance equipment was able to catch video of two men around the victim’s vehicle in the late morning hours. The vehicles appear to be an older model green Chevy Malibu and green Chevy Impala. The license plates shown in the pictures don’t match up to the vehicles.

If anyone recognizes these men or their vehicles they are asked to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-4018 or call the We Tip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 7, 2021)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: