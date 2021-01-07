PHOTOS: EPD asking for your help identifying suspects in catalytic converter theft

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police are asking for the public’s help after a catalytic converter is reported stolen from the car of a Walmart employee.
Police say it happened on December 18, 2020 at the west side Walmart. The employee said she drove to work that morning, and when she left after her shift, she noticed her catalytic converter was missing.
Walmart’s surveillance equipment was able to catch video of two men around the victim’s vehicle in the late morning hours. The vehicles appear to be an older model green Chevy Malibu and green Chevy Impala. The license plates shown in the pictures don’t match up to the vehicles.
If anyone recognizes these men or their vehicles they are asked to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-4018 or call the We Tip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.
(This story was originally published on January 7, 2021)
