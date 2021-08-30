Photos: Flash flooding in Owensboro

Courtesy: Brian Mallory

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro residents reported flash flooding on Monday afternoon.

Widespread flash flooding is impacting travel across the @CityofOwensboro.



Please use extreme caution. These photos were taken around Frederica Street at 4pm Monday.



Flash Flood Warning

⛈ https://t.co/EmcFRCR5f6#DaviessCounty #Owensboro #TriStateWx pic.twitter.com/w3T5K4hBP2 — Daviess Fiscal Court (@DaviessFiscalCo) August 30, 2021

A resident reported that the water was high enough to touch the door handles of some vehicles.

18th Street has been closed down.