Photos: Flash flooding in Owensboro

Local

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro residents reported flash flooding on Monday afternoon.

A resident reported that the water was high enough to touch the door handles of some vehicles.

18th Street has been closed down.

