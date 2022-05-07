EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As one animal shelter’s doors close, new opportunities open up for pet-lovers to foster an area dog in need. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue posted several images on social media of dogs they’re taking in as another rescue closes down.

A spokesperson for the shelter says they need placement of every animal in their care by May 28.

“We will do all we can to help our rescue friends but we have NO SPACE at either of our rescue center locations,” said a spokesperson on Facebook. “If you would like to help by fostering – please complete a foster application at itvrescue.org.”

They say if you have an approved application already in place, email them at info@itvrescue.org. Photos of the dogs they’re taking can be found below.