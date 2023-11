HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Crews are at the scene of a single-vehicle accident involving a dump truck on its side in the 2900 block of US 62 west in Greenville.

According to officials, the west bound lane of US 62 and Luzerne Depoy Road have been shut down due to the accident. The Greenville Fire Department says utility lines were hanging down as a result of the accident.

Officials say the public can expect delays and power outages.

This is a developing story.