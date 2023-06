HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — As storms continue to pass through the Tri-State, many viewers are sharing photos with Eyewitness News as its happening. Those photos can be found below.

Fast-moving clouds hover over the area of French Lick and West Baden (Courtesy: Jon Burch)

Hail found by homeowners in Madisonville.

Hail makes a big splash at a pool outside a home in Clay, Kentucky (Courtesy: Jesse Dukes)

Double rainbow spotted after storms in Calhoun.

Hail makes its away across homes in Fort Branch, Indiana.

Video of hail storm passing through Stewartsville, Indiana. (Courtesy: Debra Briggeler)

Severe storm clouds forming in Odon, Indiana. (Courtesy: Bryce Wade)

Hail held by residents in Huntingburg (Courtesy: Sarah Hopf)

A woman driving south on I69 near the Loogootee exit took these photos of trees that snapped in the area. She tells us some power poles nearby were also snapped.

Wanut-sized hail reported by a few residents in Sturgis, Kentucky.

Hail left behind two miles southwest of Oakland City.

Hail spotted by residents in Wheatcroft, a small city in Webster County.

Hail in French Lick/West Baden (Courtesy: Jon Burch)

To submit your storm photos or videos, please share them with us on Facebook Messenger.