TRI-STATE (WEHT) — Summer season brings summer storms. Severe thunderstorms have made their way through the Tri-State, damaging several areas along the way.

Below you can find a few videos and a slideshow from this evening’s storms.

Boeke Road following the Tri-State storm. Trees and debris can be seen littering the road.

The fire department is called out to Sharon Road in Newburgh after a fallen power line catches a tree’s leaves on fire.