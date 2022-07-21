STURGIS, Ky (WEHT) – Although there was no major damage reported during thunderstorms in Union County on Wednesday night, residents near Sturgis were able to witness a spectacular light show in the sky.

Eyewitness News viewers in the area have shared photos and videos of anvil shaped clouds that formed over Sturgis. You can view some of our viewers’ photos and videos of the storms below:

Courtesy of Colleen Mayes

Courtesy of Colleen Mayes

Courtesy of Dara Linzy Lanham

Courtesy of Dara Linzy Lanham

Union County wasn’t the only place to see lightning in the sky on Wednesday night. Tower cameras used by Eyewitness News picked up this video of lightning brightening up the sky in northern Ohio County.

Although Fort Branch was clear of storms, Sam Weiss sent us this photo of his view of the storms farther south.

Courtesy: Sam Weiss

If you have any photos or video of Wednesday night’s thunderstorms in the Tri-State, you can email Eyewitness News to share them with us.