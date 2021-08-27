Physical therapy group offering help for COVID “long haulers”

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- Testing positive for COVID-19 can be scary enough, but for the thousands of COVID “long haulers,” symptoms ranging from brain fog to cardiac problems have lingered for weeks, months, and even up to a year.

Nurse practitioner Brittney Phipps says she knows people who still aren’t feeling like themselves six months after their infection, adding the chronic condition wears on people mentally. Phipps says “you just want to get better and some of these things you’re just never going get past. You’re just going to have to deal with them long-term.”

For providers like Phipps, the uncertainty of what “long haul COVID” is and why it only affects certain people has been frustrating. She says she wants to be able to give advice and reassurance to her patients but they simply don’t have the answers.

Still, one local physical therapy group says they can help mitigate those symptoms. ProRehab physical therapist Joey Pettyjohn says it can be hard to get up and start moving, but that’s precisely the most important thing for people to get back to their normal selves.

ProRehab is offering help and free screens for people experiencing these symptoms. Pettyjohn says they can offer help in a variety of areas including movement, balance, aerobic capacity, and breathing.