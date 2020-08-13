Piano donated to Daviess County Middle School

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — A digital baby grand piano now has a new home at Daviess County Middle School.

Lois Wiseman and her daughter, Laurie Thomas, donated the piano. Wiseman had bought the piano for her husband, Harold, when he developed Alzheimer’s because creating music was comforting.

Harold passed away five years ago, and Laurie suggested donating the piano to a school.

“Ms. Wiseman’s piano has been placed in the choir and orchestra room,” said Rebecca Volk, Choral and Theatre Director at Daviess County Middle School. “For next year, it will impact my choir students and Karen Higdon’s orchestra students. The following year it will be used in choir, theatre, and general music, eventually impacting more than 200 students each week. I give private voice lessons and conduct the after school choir; the piano will be used for those purposes. I also will be using the piano for the educational (YouTube) video series that I make to reach students and their families.”

DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins says the gift will help them continue to provide music education to students.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 12, 2020)

