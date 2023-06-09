HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Late Friday morning, fire crews in Greenville were dispatched to a truck fire at the intersection of KY 189 and 62 West.

Firefighters say they arrived on scene and found a flatbed pickup truck engulfed in flames. We’re told a portable seed hopper on the truck had been dropped.

(Courtesy: Greenville Fire Department)

Firefighters battled the fire until it was extinguished and EMA responded for oil, diesel and hydraulic fluid spills.

No injuries were reported in the truck fire. Officials say the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.