In honor of Sheriff’s Deputy Riley, pies and football are at Edwards County

WEST SALEM, Ill (WEHT) – A school in Edwards County wants to support those impacted by Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley’s death by auctioning pies and playing football.

The West Salem Warriors invite the community to “Back the Blue” and show support for Sheriff’s Deputy Riley’s family. They plan to do this with a pie auction at halftime on the home game that will happen January 3. The Warriors are going to be playing against the Geff Eagles in a varsity only contest at 6:00 p.m. that day. All proceeds from the pie auction will be going to Sheriff’s Deputy Riley’s family.

Donated pies may be dropped off at Borowiaks IGA in Albion before 4 p.m. on January 3, or at West Salem Grade School between 8:00 a.m. and 6 p.m.